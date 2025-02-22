Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,760 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.77% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 167.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:SEIV opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

