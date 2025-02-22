Truist Financial Corp Sells 482 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.75% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,887,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,480,000 after buying an additional 593,167 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,748,000. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 811,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 152,152 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,047.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 103,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 100,871 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

