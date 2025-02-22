Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. Invests $549,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Turning Point Benefit Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILS. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 777,222 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 371,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 283,463 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 363,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,405,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

