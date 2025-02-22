Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Turning Point Benefit Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

