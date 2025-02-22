Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Turning Point Benefit Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,784,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $187.05 and a 52 week high of $271.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

