UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Price

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTG. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $85,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,008,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,595 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,072,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,105,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 797,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,766,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,006,000 after purchasing an additional 677,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

