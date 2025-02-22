Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Cut by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 328,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,825,000 after acquiring an additional 146,901 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $245.43 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

