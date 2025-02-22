Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Uniti Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

