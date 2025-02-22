Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $5,508,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 967,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,459.50. This represents a 17.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $29,841.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 452,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,367.16. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,597 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.