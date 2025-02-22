Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Shares of OLED opened at $157.30 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $140.17 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $38,981,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 244,129 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

