Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of UEIC opened at $8.15 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $154,660.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,803.95. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 34.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

