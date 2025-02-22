Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.210–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.0 million-$97.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.2 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $154,660.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,803.95. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

