Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.