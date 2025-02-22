Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,148,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,142,000 after purchasing an additional 413,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 192.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 772,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at $19,779,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,600 shares of company stock worth $1,538,120 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

