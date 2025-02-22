Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 314.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2,868.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 125,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 120,963 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,530,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,594,000 after buying an additional 37,866 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Stephens raised their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.33. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.80%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

