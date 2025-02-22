Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 754 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 754 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $10,955.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,927 shares in the company, valued at $536,549.31. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 112 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $1,365.28.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 239 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $3,216.94.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of RBOT opened at $14.38 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
