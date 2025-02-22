Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 754 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 754 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $10,955.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,927 shares in the company, valued at $536,549.31. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 112 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $1,365.28.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 239 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $3,216.94.

Shares of RBOT opened at $14.38 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

