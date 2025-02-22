Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $63.67 on Friday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $444,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,121.17. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $786,900. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

