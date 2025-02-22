Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 22.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Videndum Price Performance

About Videndum

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

