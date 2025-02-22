Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

VID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The firm has a market cap of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.17.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

