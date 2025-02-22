Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

VID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 230.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

