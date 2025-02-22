VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

