VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,599,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,483,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

