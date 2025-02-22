VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
