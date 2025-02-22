VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.