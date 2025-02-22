Vistra (NYSE:VST) vs. Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Critical Analysis

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -121.98% -23.98% -5.48% Vistra 12.51% 57.63% 6.02%

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spruce Power and Vistra”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $77.58 million 0.61 -$65.83 million ($5.06) -0.50 Vistra $14.78 billion 3.46 $1.49 billion $5.36 28.08

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spruce Power and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vistra 0 1 10 0 2.91

Vistra has a consensus target price of $171.64, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Summary

Vistra beats Spruce Power on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

