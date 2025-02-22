Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

