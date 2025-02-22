Wealth Alliance Buys New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price objective (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $606.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $243.99 and a twelve month high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.