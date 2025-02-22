Wealth Alliance Buys New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price objective (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $606.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $243.99 and a twelve month high of $652.63.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
