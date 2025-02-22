Wealth Alliance Has $367,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13,145.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 145,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $265.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.21. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

