Wealth Alliance Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Rollins were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Rollins by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Rollins by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

