Wealth Alliance Invests $425,000 in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,077.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,068,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,076,000 after buying an additional 2,994,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,240 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 825,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 574,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 545,448 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,411,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 368,586 shares during the period.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

