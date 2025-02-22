Wealth Alliance Sells 1,186 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,378,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 767,298 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,352,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.7 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

KDP opened at $34.04 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

