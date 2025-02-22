Wealth Alliance Sells 74 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

