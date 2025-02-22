Wealth Alliance Sells 755 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $25.82 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.