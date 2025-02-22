Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 350.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,536,000 after buying an additional 265,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 232,817 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 315.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $14,319,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $95.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

