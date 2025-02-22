Wealth Management Nebraska Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Management Nebraska owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,463,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,649,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,206,000. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $55.24 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

