Wealth Management Nebraska Takes $453,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

