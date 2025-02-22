Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

