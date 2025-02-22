Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Wesfarmers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $27.17.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
