Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

