Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

CLM stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

