Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,888,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 111,670 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after buying an additional 70,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,731,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,434 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.