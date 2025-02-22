Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 205,826 Shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) by 181.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,826 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.57% of Black Hawk Acquisition worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKHA. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 66.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 25.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 314,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,486,000.

Get Black Hawk Acquisition alerts:

Black Hawk Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Black Hawk Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.