Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,173 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $10,156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE ASA opened at $25.06 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

