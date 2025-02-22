Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,256 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

