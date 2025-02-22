Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,567 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,367 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Bancshares worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $56,256,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 1,454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 619,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,851 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,249,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,543,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.94.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

