WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$283.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$278.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$281.91.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Trading Down 0.5 %

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$252.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$250.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$201.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$262.00. The company has a market cap of C$32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.