Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $7.89 on Friday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $981.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

