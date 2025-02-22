Yellow Pages Limited (YLWDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1758 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $7.79 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.
About Yellow Pages
