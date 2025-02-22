Yellow Pages Limited (YLWDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1758 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $7.79 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

