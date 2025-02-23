3,000,000 Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Purchased by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,010,000. Bitdeer Technologies Group accounts for 28.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 12.4 %
BTDR stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.04.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
