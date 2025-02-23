3,000,000 Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Purchased by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,010,000. Bitdeer Technologies Group accounts for 28.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 12.4 %

BTDR stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.