Abound Financial LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. MicroStrategy comprises about 0.5% of Abound Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $299.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Get Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.