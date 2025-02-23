Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $51.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 21.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.