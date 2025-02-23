Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,222,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.